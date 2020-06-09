Jun 9, 2020, 4:26 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News Code: 83816021
0 Persons

Tags

Belarus speaker urges bolstering ties with Iran

Belarus speaker urges bolstering ties with Iran

Tehran, June 9, IRNA- The Chairman of Belarus House of Representatives Vladimir Andreichenko on Tuesday called for boosting mutual relations with Iran in various areas.

Expressing congratulations on the appointment of Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf as the Iranian Parliament (Majlis) Speaker, he added that “I am confident that your performance in the significant position will contribute to the further development of the effective dialogue between the legislatures of both sides.”

He also expressed the hope that the potential of mutual cooperation for the benefit and well-being of our friendly nations will be realized through Qalibaf’s prominent role.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
6 + 9 =