CIA, Mossad spy sentenced to death, Iran’s Judiciary spox says

Esmaeili stated that Mousavi Majd had disclosed information on the location of martyred Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

In response to a question regarding releasing Michael White and the role of Judiciary, he said releasing the American national was a humane measure which was taken in the framework of judicial regulations and based on public interests.

Our assistance helped free our nationals from the US prisons, so the Judiciary agreed to release the American citizen in coordination with all branches of power and expert opinions of the Supreme Secretariat of the National Security Council.

Due to his HIV infection and some other diseases was released upon showing leniency.

Earlier, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that White compensated the plaintiffs and was released with Islamic kindness and left Iran on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said: "We achieved humanitarian swap *despite* your subordinates' efforts, @realDonaldTrump."

"And we had a deal when you entered office. Iran & other JCPOA participants never left the table," he added.

"Your advisors—most fired by now—made a dumb bet."

"Up to you to decide *when* you want to fix it," Zarif noted.

