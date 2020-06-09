Jun 9, 2020, 3:41 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News Code: 83815977
0 Persons

Tags

Official: 74 more Iranians die from COVID-19 over past 24 hours

Official: 74 more Iranians die from COVID-19 over past 24 hours

Tehran, June 9, IRNA - Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Tuesday that 74 more Iranians have passed away from coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths in the country to 8,425.

She went on to say that 138,457 people out of a total of 175,927 infected with the deadly virus have recovered.

The official pointed out that 2,095 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday (Monday).

The Iranian official noted that 2,639 cases are in critical condition.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world for a number of months requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
8 + 6 =