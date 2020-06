Official: 74 more Iranians die from COVID-19 over past 24 hours

She went on to say that 138,457 people out of a total of 175,927 infected with the deadly virus have recovered.

The official pointed out that 2,095 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday (Monday).

The Iranian official noted that 2,639 cases are in critical condition.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world for a number of months requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish