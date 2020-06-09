China peace activist says Trump incites racial hatred

Yond made the remarks in reaction to the recent anti-racism protests staged across the US after the death of a black American citizen, George Floyd, at the hand of the US police.

When Trump says he wants to make America greater than before and his slogan is welcomed by the white people, it shows that he is after returning old view of "white supremacism", the peace activist told IRNA.

The photo showing the US police officer has kept knee on Floyd’s neck is a symbol of aggression of the US police against the persons of color, he added.

Racial discrimination has been rooted in the heart of American society, Yong said stressing that it takes a lot of time to make racial beliefs leave that country.

When Trump took office, he started following immigration policy, building border wall with Mexico, moving US embassy from Tel Aviv to holy Quds and imposing visa bans on Islamic countries, and all those policies led to spreading more racial beliefs, he noted.

He further criticized the US for pursuing double-standard policies through which it solely follows its own interests.

At the end of his remarks, the Chinese peace activist called on the global community as well as the countries of China, Iran, Russia, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba, Cambodia, Syria and Iraq which have been put under the US sanctions and pressures to stand against the double-sided standards and resist against the bans.

