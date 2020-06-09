Nine special flights from Tabriz to take home Iranian nationals from Turkey

Azari said that Iranian compatriots will be flown home from Istanbul by Ata Airlines on Wednesday at 9 P.M.

He added that all passengers of the flight will be monitored in the context of preventive measures to ensure their safety from coronavirus at the Tabriz airport.

Tabriz Shahid Madani international airport is one of the hardworking and crowded airports of Iran that is located in the northwestern province. The international airport has an area of 420 hectares. Due to locating in the airspace of Iran to Europe and the Middle East, it is one of the most important airports of Iran.

Currently, 45 domestic and 6 international flights operate daily at this airport.

3266**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish