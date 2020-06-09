Iraqi analyst says US nearing end of global role

Zoha al-Khaldi made the remarks in an exclusive interview with IRNA held in the Iraqi capital.

Although one-and-a-half century has passed from the slavery era, no tangible change occurred in the American society dealing with minorities in real life, al-Khaldi said.

The death of the black American citizen, George Floyd, at the hand of the US police has stirred up mass protests against racial discrimination across the United States.

Reality behind the Floyd's killing is that the US has been violating human rights over and over, the Iraqi analyst noted.

The US is a country introduces itself as the biggest power in the world; meanwhile, it does not look after the lives of its citizens and orders crackdown on the freedom-seeking demands, she said, adding that such measures indicate that the current US administration does not care about lives of people and shatters human dignity.

US under the slogan of freedom and human rights tries to dominate the world, she stressed.

The US under the pretext of fight against dictatorship tries to damage security of other nations including Iraq and Syria, she added.

What all understood after the US behavior towards the protesters was that the issue of human rights is just a lie to cover up the US greed for taking control over the world, the researcher underlined.

This century will witness the end of the US hegemony and power, she concluded.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish