Iran synchronizes Amarah-Karkheh 400-KW power grid with Iraq

Last year, Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and Senior Deputy Minister Ministry of Electricity, Federal Government of Iraq Nafaa Abdulsada Ali Al-Hmidawi inaugurated the operation of linking Iran power grid to Iraq.

The operation was aimed at creating more sustainability for Iran and Iraq electricity supply, paving the way for electricity exports and ensure betterment of the supply grid.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of Iran Grid Management Company Davood Farokkhzad said that grounds will be prepared for increasing electricity exports to Iraq.

Iran and Iraqi dispatching centers were connected in Baghdad and the power grids were interlinked, he added.

He noted that an Iran electricity export to Iraq is in its highest level.

Ardakanian, for his part, referred to his meeting Iraqi officials on linking Iranian and Iraqi grid, saying reducing losses in the power grid, renovating and repairing damaged equipment, and training Iraqi officials are among topics on the agenda.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish