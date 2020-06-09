French envoy stresses Paris readiness to expand ties with Iran

Philippe Thiebaud made the remarks in his meeting with Senior advisor to the Iranian parliament speaker Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

The French ambassador congratulated the Speaker and Members of the Iranian new parliament and said: The position and role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in helping to ensure stability and security in the region is important.

The French Ambassador said, "France welcomes the development of friendly relations with Iran in various fields, especially parliamentary relations."

"The initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron has been in the context of respect for the nuclear deal," he said.

The ambassador welcomed the consultations and cooperation between France and Iran in helping resolve regional issues, including the fight against terrorism, saying that increasing parliamentary engagement is effective in strengthening relations between the two countries.

*** Development of relations, has effective role in increasing level of interaction between the two countries

Amir- Abdollahian pointed to the long history of relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and France, saying that development of relations between the two countries, especially in the parliamentary arena, has an effective role in increasing the level of interaction.

The Islamic Republic of Iran expects France not to let the enemies of the historical relations between the two countries leave impacts on the longstanding relations between the two countries.

He criticized the behavior of European countries in the face of US unilateral actions and other abnormal behaviors in the world community, saying that the European countries must stand up to arbitrary and unilateral decisions of the United States, while showing their independence, to prevent contradictory monopolies Human rights, peace and security in the world.

Referring to the prevalence of coronavirus in the world, Amir Abdullahian said: "The Islamic Republic of Iran is successfully fighting this disease in the face of oppressive and inhumane US sanctions."

