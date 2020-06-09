Iran envoy: US knocked out in social media

Era of hit-and-run in cyberspace is over, after the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, US embassy in China started a series of attacks against Iran which was faced with crushing response, Keshavarzzadeh wrote in his Twitter account.

They humiliated Iran in Sina Weibo [Chinese microblogging website] and were knocked out again, he said adding that Iranian embassy's posts in Sina Weibo were welcomed by Chinese users.

The Twitter war of words was first started by the US in which it humiliated Iran's initiative for dropping a few zeros from its national currency aiming to control inflation.

"In response, the Iranian embassy said that US solution to the economic crisis was to print money like crazy, its solution to the COVID-19 epidemic was to pass the buck and withdraw from global organizations, and its solution to racial issues was to kneel on the neck," Chinese media Global Times said.

"A video was also attached to the post of two police officers shoving a 75-year-old protester in New York City to the ground on Thursday," it added.

