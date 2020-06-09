Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 9

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran dismisses Trump’s offer of nuclear talks as ‘political showboating’

Iran dismissed US President Donald Trump’s offer of a better deal with the US over its nuclear program as “nothing but political showboating.”

- Iran’s Leader thanks tankers’ crew for carrying fuel to Venezuela

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Monday thanked the crew of five Iranian tankers after delivering much-needed fuel and refining components to Venezuela last month.

- Iranian doctor back home after release from US jail

An Iranian doctor who had been imprisoned in the US arrived back home after a swap deal between Tehran and Washington that also resulted in the release of a US Navy veteran.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- West harboring corrupt fugitives

Iran’s Judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi on Monday ordered the Prosecutor General and the deputy for international affairs at the Judiciary to take "serious measures” to bring back "financially corrupt” individuals who have fled the country.

- Zionist regime’s annexation plan doomed: Hamas

The Palestinian movement Hamas has warned the Zionist regime against plans to extend sovereignty over areas in the West Bank, including the strategic Jordan Valley.

- FC Nantes eye Iranian striker Kaveh Rezaei

French professional football club FC Nantes has reportedly set its sights on signing Iranian forward Kaveh Rezaei.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Tehran Municipality calls on world artists to sculpture contest on Commander Qassem Soleimani

The Beautification Organization of the Tehran Municipality has invited sculptors around the world to participate in a sculpture contest on Commander Qassem Soleimani.

- FIFA denies allegation of Iran suspension

Contrary to recent speculation, FIFA has not yet officially commented on the issue of the amendment of the Iranian football federation’s statutes and has not taken any step to suspend the federation.

- Ayatollah Khamenei praises crew of tankers to Venezuela

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has praised crew of the Iranian tankers that shipped fuel to Venezuela.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Outstanding export bills could pose a major risk

Iranian exporters’ difficulties in getting paid by their foreign buyers is a major risk to their business, says the managing director of Export Guarantee Fund of Iran.

- Upsurge in housing PMI shows signs of recovery

The Purchasing Managers' Index in the second month of the current fiscal year (April 20-May 20) settled at 60.55 from 18.75 in the preceding month (March 20-April 19), showing signs of recovery after plunging for two months in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

- Iran virus toll: 174,000 infections, 8,350 fatalities

To date, nearly 174,000 have contracted the virus known to cause Covid-19 in Iran and 8,350 have lost their lives, a health official announced.

