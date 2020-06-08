Venezuela says flight arrives from Iran carrying COVID-19 aid

Washington has created a broad sanctions program against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in efforts to force him from power. That has led Maduro to expand an alliance with Iran, which recently supplied gasoline to Venezuela.

Despite US sanctions, Iran sent five oil tankers to Venezuela, which experts see as a major success for Tehran.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said in a televised address on Sunday that Iran, Russia, China and Cuba's aid to Venezuela, including humanitarian aid, showed that the countries were real friends of Venezuela.

Health experts say Venezuela is at high risk in the epidemic due to a broad economic collapse that has severely weakened public hospitals and undermined public services, including electricity and running water.

Iran recently sent tankers of gasoline against the wishes of the United States, helping ease chronic fuel shortages.

