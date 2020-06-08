Spox: China always committed to upholding JCPOA

"China noted the latest IAEA reports regarding the Iranian nuclear issue," Hua Chunying said addressing the Monday press conference.

"The reports confirmed that Iran has maintained the agency's verification and monitoring activities in the country, that Iran has not taken the fifth step of reducing commitments and has not diverted declared nuclear materials for other purposes," she added.

"The reports also suggest that Iran would like to engage in more dialogue and cooperation with the IAEA on fulfilling its obligations."

"I'd like to reiterate that the US unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA and maximum pressure on Iran is the root cause of the current Iranian nuclear crisis. The only correct way to resolve this issue is to uphold and implement the JCPOA," Chinese diplomat noted.

"The US should give up its wrong approach, avoid obstructing other parties' implementation of the nuclear deal, and leave room for diplomatic endeavors. China supports greater dialogue and cooperation between Iran and the IAEA to find a proper solution to ensure IAEA monitoring on the basis of upholding previous consensus," she stated.

"In the meantime, we hope all parties can support the above-mentioned diplomatic endeavors and do things that lead to de-escalation rather than escalation. We also believe the IAEA will properly resolve the matter in an objective and impartial manner," Hua Chunying said.

"On the Iranian nuclear issue, China is always committed to upholding the JCPOA, endorsing multilateralism, safeguarding peace and stability in the Middle East and championing international order based on international law. We are ready to carry out closer coordination with relevant parties and continue making efforts for the political and diplomatic solution of the Iranian nuclear issue."

The United States, which was a signatory to Iran nuclear deal, withdrew from the agreement under unfounded reasons two years ago. It also encouraged the European parties to the deal to walk out of the agreement and exert further international pressure on Iran.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish