Qom's 'Sohan' geographical indication registered by WIPO

Esrafil Shoaie said in order to protect the name, originality, and intellectual property rights of the products in the regional and global markets, the geographical indication of the products is registered in WIPO.

In addition to increasing value-added, this registration facilitates exports and imports, regulates the quality of the domestic market, and the sustainability of products in the export market.

He hailed registration of 'Sohan' which has been made amid sanctions.

Sohan is a traditional Persian saffron brittle toffee made in Iran. Its ingredients consist of wheat sprout, flour, egg yolks, rose water, sugar, butter or vegetable oil, saffron, cardamom, and slivers of almond and pistachio.

A geographical indication is a name or sign used on products which correspond to a specific geographical location or origin.

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) is one of the 15 specialized agencies of the United Nations (UN).

Pursuant to the 1967 Convention Establishing, WIPO was created to promote and protect intellectual property (IP) across the world by cooperating with countries, as well as international organizations.

