Russian envoy undermines US maximum pressure

"The US claims that its maximum pressure policy on Iran is effective," Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter account on Monday.

"Yes, results are very clear: increased tension in the P.Gulf, the suffering of people in #Iran, reduced commitments of Tehran under #JCPOA, weakened non- proliferation regime," he added.

"But is there anything positive? No answer," the Russian diplomat noted.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif earlier in a message referred to the US’ recent crime of killing an African-American, saying its maximum pressure couldn’t bring Iranians to their knees.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi in a message reacted to anti-Iran claims made by the US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, saying Iran will shatter maximum pressure by maximum resistance.

“It is you who face a choice: either admit defeat & start respecting the Iranian Nation or further keep being hated, humiliating & isolating yourselves,” he added.

The United States, which was a signatory to Iran nuclear deal, withdrew from the accord under unfounded reasons two years ago. It also encouraged the European parties to the deal to walk out of the agreement and exert further international pressure on Iran.

