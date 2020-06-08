Supreme Leader lauds Iranian oil tankers' crew

In his message, Ayatollah Khamenei thanked tankers' captain and crew members.

Earlier, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani in a message said the successful return of Iranian oil tankers indicates the effectiveness of active resistance strategy.

It shows that active resistance strategy has been effective, he said, adding that the idiots who were after "our siege are now trapped in the siege of Iranian power".

Iran has sent five tankers loaded with 1.53 million barrels of gasoline and alkylate to Venezuela to help jump-start the oil refineries in the Latin American state amid a fuel crisis.

The US can no longer dictate other countries what to do, Iranian ambassador to Caracas Hojjatollah Soltani earlier told Al Mayadeen TV channel, adding that Washington was forced to honor international agreements.

The presence of the Iranian oil tankers in Venezuela is not only an achievement for Iran and Venezuela but an achievement for the entire world, he said.

