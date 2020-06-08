Jun 8, 2020, 4:07 PM
Official: Launch of Ilam border markets boosts Iran-Iraq trade ties

Ilam, June 8, IRNA - Governor of Ilam province Qasem Soleimani Dashtaki said: launching the border markets of Chilat, Changoleh, and North Helaleh will cause prosperity and development of economic and trade relations between the two countries of Iran and Iraq on a larger scale.

Qasem Soleimani Dashtaki, on Monday, met with Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli.

Considering the importance of the borders of Ilam province, he called for the completion of border projects in the province and added: and Iraq is important.

The infrastructure of the borders of Chilat and Changoleh has been prepared for construction, and according to the order of Iran's First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri on the construction and operation of the border of North Helaleh, the infrastructure of this border is also under construction.

Considering the importance of Ilam province's borders, he called for the completion of border projects in the province and added: "In today's conditions of the country and the good relations between Iran and Iraq, it is necessary to pay attention to border projects in Ilam province and Iraq is important."

