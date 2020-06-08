Official: Launch of Ilam border markets boosts Iran-Iraq trade ties

Qasem Soleimani Dashtaki, on Monday, met with Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli.

Considering the importance of the borders of Ilam province, he called for the completion of border projects in the province and added: and Iraq is important.

The infrastructure of the borders of Chilat and Changoleh has been prepared for construction, and according to the order of Iran's First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri on the construction and operation of the border of North Helaleh, the infrastructure of this border is also under construction.

