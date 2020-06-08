Afghanistan president urges probing car accident killing 3 Afghans

Seddiq Seddiqi, the spokesman to the Afghan president, told reporters that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani seriously urged probing of the accident in the cabinet meetings through diplomatic sources of the two countries.

A trafficking car carrying several illegal Afghan migrants was shot by Iranian police after it ignored warnings to stop. The car caught fire after it crashed into the guardrail beside the road. Three Afghan immigrants were killed and four others injured.

Former Afghan president Hamed Karzai, asked Iran's government to investigate the incident in order to prevent misunderstanding between the two Iranian and Afghan nations who have lived in neighborliness.

