Supreme Leader condoles demise of senior Palestinian official

In his message, Supreme Leader condoled with Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement and the bereaved family of the Palestinian figure.

The Palestinian resistance lost an honest and valuable element, he said.

He expressed hope that with God's help, the efforts of his successors who will follow the path of the warriors, like Fathi Shaqaqi and Ramadan Abdullah, will compensate this loss.

Shallah was born in Gaza and got Ph.D. in economics from the UK.

According to Lebanese media 'Al-Manar', Abdullah Shallah succumbed to an illness he was suffering from.

