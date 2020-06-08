Iran, Brazil should compensate economic damages in post-coronavirus era

Hossein Qaribi made the remarks at a conference held online to mark the 60th anniversary of opening of Iran's Embassy in Brasilia.

In the ceremony, which was held by Iran's initiative, a number of Iranian and Brazilian officials took part online.

Iran has been the first country which moved its embassy from Rio de Janeiro to Brasilia in June, 1960.

Qaribi described Iran's move as an important event that should be kept alive and taken as an opportunity to strengthen solidarity between the two countries and develop mutual cooperation.

He further highlighted 117 years of diplomatic relations between Iran and Brazil, calling for fostering friendly ties which have always been based on mutual respect.

For his part, Brazilian Ambassador to Iran Rodrigo de Azeredo Santos who was also present in the ceremony appreciated Tehran's initiative, saying that the two countries enjoy cordial ties which are based on mutual respect and seek to serve national interests.

There are considerable capacities that can be used to expand bilateral relations, the ambassador noted.

He further hoped that the two would resume exchange of economic delegations after improving the critical conditions created due to coronavirus pandemic worldwide.

The deadly coronavirus which has radiated from Wuhan, China, in December 2019, affected over 7,100,000 people across the world, and killed more than 406,000. The number of the dead in Iran and Brazil is over 8,200 and 37,000, respectively.

1483**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish