Italian official hails Qeshm Island's capacity

Speaking in a meeting with managing Director of Qeshm Free Area Organization Hamid Reza Momeni, Gianano expressed hope for taken major steps in developing Qeshm in industrial and tourism fields through establishing cooperation with Qeshm Free Area Organization.

He noted that Qeshm has many capacities which should be introduced to Europe.

Momeni called for introducing Qeshm Island as a gateway for creating closer ties between Iran and Europe.

He went on to say that knowledge, technology, industry and prestigious brands will be transferred to Qeshm through Morvarid Qeshm Company

Meanwhile, designer of Morvarid Qeshm Company Mojtaba Ali Noor Feshki said the company has launched some projects aiming to present tax-exempt products.

In the meantime, Momeni said transferring technology and consultations are of importance for promoting Qeshm tourism level.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish