Gov’t plans to revive Urmia Lake in seven years, official says

Kalantari told IRNA that the plan aims to transfer water from the Zab River to Urmia Lake.

The tunnel for transfer of water from Zab River will become completed within the next six years which will lead to eventual and full revival of the lake in seven years, he said.

Urmia Lake was on the verge of drying up, but government plans and rainfalls over the past years helped to save the lake.

The government had planned a 40% water consumption in the agricultural sector within the basin of Urmia Lake, 36% of which has already been fulfilled, Kalantari said, adding that this plan was one of the most important factors contributing to the revival of the lake.

Despite those who predicted the reduction in water consumption would result in a reduction in agricultural production, now there exists a 17% increase in agricultural production in the lake’s water basin, the official said, noting that this indicates that there used to be water waste in the agricultural sector in this area.

