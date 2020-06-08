Mehran border crossing with Iraq reopened

Latifi told IRNA that Mehran border crossing was reopened on Monday after continued talks with Iraqi officials and now trading is in processing by transshipment through this crossing.

He said that the crossing would be open on Monday and Wednesday this week and the cargo of 500 trucks, some previously unloaded, would be moved.

The official also noted that the crossing would be open on Sundays and Wednesdays from next week allowing 500 trucks to move weekly.

Health protocols are strictly applied on Mehran crossing, having all workers use protective equipment and the area and cargo continually disinfected, according to Latifi.

Mehran border crossing was closed in March due to coronavirus outbreak. Iranian officials were continually talking to Iraqi counterparts to reopen the crossing under health protocols.

