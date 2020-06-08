New car bridge to connect Iran to Turkmenistan

The inauguration ceremony will be held online today with Razm Hosseini attending the office of Turkmenistan's Minister of Roads and Urban Development.

The new joint car bridge is located on the border point between Turkmenistan and Iran's Sarakhs city in the northeast of the country in Khorasan Razavi province.

The inauguration of the bridge will affect the growth of trade and transit between Iran and Turkmenistan at the national and regional levels.

The program will be attended by the Governor-General of Khorasan Razavi Province, Turkmenistan's Minister of Roads and Urban Development and the Governor of Ahal Province in Turkmenistan.

Iran and Turkmenistan have about 1,000 km of joint borderline. Though not densely populated, Turkmenistan enjoys a special geopolitical and geostrategic status, which makes it important for Iran, and its regional and extra-regional rivals.

The country is also a gate for Iran to reach Central Asia.

3266**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish