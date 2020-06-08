New park to promote digital economy projects

The new park called Pardis will be built in an area of 30 hectares.

A memorandum of understanding on building the park was signed by to Vice-President office for Science and Technology Sourena Sattari and Minister of Information and Communications Mohammad Javad Jahromi on Monday.

The park is designed to host active companies in digital field.

It is located near Pardis Technology Park.

Being tax-exempt, enjoying incentive packages of Information Technology Organization of Iran, exemption from any duty, customs fees and value-added tax are among concessions considered for the companies located in this park.

Pardis Technology Park is under the auspices of the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology.

