Iran, Japan scholars elaborate on personality, ideals of Imam Khomeini

The meeting was also attended by Imam Khomeini's daughter-in-law Fatemeh Tabatabai and a number of university scholars as key-note speakers.

Saba Babaei (Koniko Yamamura), a Japanese resident of Iran and the mother of the martyr of the Holy Defense, Kanji Tomita as an Iranologist, Ebrahim Savada, an Islamologist and Iranian cultural attache in Japan, were among those who expressed their views.

Appreciating the initiative of the Iranian cultural attache in Japan in holding the meeting, Tabatabai pointed to the dimensions of Imam Khomeini's personality and said: "He was both a political leader and a religious authority for Muslims around the world whose thoughts and ideas caused serious changes."

In the world, his personality dimensions can be explained in various fields, including political, scientific, family, and other fields, she said.

She added: "Imam Khomeini explored and studied in various scientific fields and valuable works that are also used by the great thinkers of the world."

At the same time, she noted, in spite of his great political and religious position, Imam Khomeini always behaved in family contexts and was committed to establishing moral relations with the people.

The late Imam always was faithful to all notions and aspects of life which were derived from his precise study of Islam, the Iranian scholar said.

Imam Khomeini has always emphasized that the development of science and the achievement of scientific progress is necessary and important, but only these developments and the fact that, for example, man can be sent into space, etc., are not enough for human happiness and development. There was also this view among some Japanese scientists, while their views on government and politics are very important and fundamental, Kanji Tomita an Iranologist said in this virtual conference.

