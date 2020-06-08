Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 8

** IRAN DAILY

- US has no right to call for extension of Iran arms embargo: Envoy

Iran’s UN ambassador said the US’s call for an extension of the UN Security Council’s arms embargo on Tehran lacks legal standing in international law.

- OPEC, allies agree to extend deep output cuts through July

OPEC members and other key oil producers agreed Saturday to extend historic output cuts through July, as oil prices tentatively recover and coronavirus lockdowns eases

- Global coronavirus deaths approach 400,000

The global death toll from the coronavirus neared 400,000 on Sunday with fatalities accelerating in Latin America.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- U.S. hit by biggest rallies yet for Social justice

Thousands of people took to the streets of European cities on Sunday in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, which has drawn large protests against racism and police brutality around the world.

- Talks futile unless U.S. withdraws troops

A senior official with Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, whose group is part of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), has warned against granting concessions to the United States in the forthcoming negotiations between Baghdad and Washington, stating that any talks that would not result in the pullout of U.S. troops are rejected.

- Female kabaddi team to compete at Asian Beach Games

Iran’s kabaddi federation President Abbas Ursaji said the country will send the female kabaddi team to the sixth edition of the Asian Beach Games,

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Government interference in football illegal: Soltanifar

Iran’s Minister of Sport and Youth Minister Masoud Soltanifar has insisted that the government interference in football affairs is not legal.

- Actor Shahab Hosseini on Turkey’s Intl. Migration Film Festival panel

Palme d’Or winning actor Shahab Hosseini has been selected for the jury of the International Migration Film Festival in Turkey.

- Harirud incident caused by illegal traffic, Foreign Ministry official says

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs Mohsen Baharvand has blamed illegal traffic of Afghan migrants for the human tragedy in Harirud.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Tehran stocks extend 4-session winning streak

Tehran stocks experienced one of its best days on Sunday climbing more than 4.4% as sentiments were boosted by new government pledges to support the market.

- Justice shares, divestitures saved the day

The government’s decision to offer its stakes in several companies in the stock market and allow the so-called ‘Justice Shares’ to be tradable saved the bourse from a potential bubble burst, says Saeed Laylaz.

- Mining investments rise 60% to $3.2b

About $3.2 billion was invested in Iran’s mining and mineral industries during the last fiscal year (ended March 19, 2020) to register a 60% rise compared to the year before, says the spokesperson of the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization.

