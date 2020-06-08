Shiraz to host 14th International Oil, Gas, Petrochemical Exhibition

Managing Director of Fars International Exhibitions Company Mahmoud Mousavi said in a news briefing on Sunday that the four-day event aimed at boosting production, supporting industries, attracting domestic and foreign investments and using and transferring modern technologies is one of the main and biggest industrial, commercial and economic events in south of the country.

He further noted that all the halls will be sanitized prior to the commencement of the event and all health protocols will be respected during the exhibition.

Commenting on the reason why the event is held in Shiraz, he said that in view of its special geographical location and access to the southern ports of the country, Fars province has long been considered the first center for the import and distribution of imported goods as well as the last place for export preparations and one of the important oil and gas logistics centers in the south.

Meanwhile, organizer of the exhibition, Javad Moradpour said that the event will present latest achievements and capabilities of the Iranian and foreign companies in the fields of oil, gas and petrochemicals.

Since Iran is the second largest oil producer in the world and Fars province plays a significant role in the field of oil and gas products, this exhibition is a great opportunity for real and legal persons involved in this industry to display their achievements, he said.

Moving towards a knowledge-based economy, completing the chain of science and technology of production, commercialization in order to create wealth and increase productivity in various fields of oil, gas and petrochemical industry are among the most important objectives of the upcoming exhibition, Moradpour said.

