Iran ready for any cooperation with Iraq's new gov't, envoy says

He made the remarks in a meeting with Iraqi Labor and Social Affairs Minister Adil Hashush on Sunday when he congratulated him on his appointment to the post and wished him success.

Masjedi also voiced Tehran's readiness for enhancing bilateral relations during the tenure of the new Iraqi government.

Over the past month since the formation of the Al-Kadhimi government, Masjedi has met with the new prime minister, interior, defense, transportation, labor and social affairs, finance and higher education ministers to help strengthen political, economic, cultural and social ties between Iran and Iraq.

The Iraqi minister, for his part, stressed the need for broadening mutual cooperation and Baghdad's sharing experiences of Tehran.

