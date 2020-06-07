Iranian director wins award in 2020 Kraków Film Festival

Kraków Film Festival was held online due to the outbreak of coronavirus,.

According to its official website, “Krakow Film Festival is one of the oldest events in the world dedicated to documentary, animated and short feature films.”

“Its core consists of four competitions of equal rank: documentary film competition, short film competition, national competition and music documentary film competition DocFilmMusic.”

‘Sunless Shadows’ had earlier received the best director award in International Documentary Film Festival in Amsterdam.

Kraków Film Festival was scheduled to be held on May 31-June 7 but due to the pandemic accepted movies were screened online.

