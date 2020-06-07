Jun 7, 2020, 10:48 PM
FM Zarif hails agreements reached during Iran president's visit to Iraq

Tehran, June 7, IRNA – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif highlighted significance of issues pertaining to bilateral relations, stressing the need for implementing the agreements reached during Iranian President Rouhani's visit to Iraq.

In a phone conversation with new Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein late on Sunday, Zarif congratulated him on his appointment and expressed pleasure over the finalization of the new government's cabinet.

During his historic trip to Baghdad in March 2019, President Rouhani held talks with the country's top-ranking officials, including President Barham Salih.

The Iranian president also signed five cooperation documents during his visit to the neighboring state.

President Salih described President Rouhani's trip to his country as "very significant in an important period of time" that helps deepen and expand mutual relations between Tehran and Baghdad more than anything.

