Shamkhani hails successful return of Iran's oil tankers

After doing their mission successfully, Iranian tankers are on the way back home, Shamkhani wrote on his Twitter account on Sunday.

It shows that active resistance strategy has been effective, he said, adding that the idiots who were after "our siege are now trapped in the siege of Iranian power".

Shamkhani pointed to the requests made by President Donald Trump and US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook to negotiate as evidence of this claim.

Iran has sent five tankers loaded with 1.53 million barrels of gasoline and alkylate to Venezuela to help jump-start the oil refineries in the Latin American state amid a fuel crisis.

The US can no longer dictate other countries what to do, Iranian ambassador to Caracas Hojjatollah Soltani earlier told Al Mayadeen TV channel, adding that Washington was forced to honor international agreements.

The presence of the Iranian oil tankers in Venezuela is not only an achievement for Iran and Venezuela but an achievement for the entire world, he said.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish