In his message, Rouhani said Abdullah Shallah spent the whole of his life supporting and defending oppressed Palestinians' aspirations.

He condoled with people of Palestine and all the Islamic Resistance movements and the bereaved family of Abdullah Shallah.

Shallah was born in Gaza and got his Ph.D. in economics from the UK.

According to the Beirut-based media 'Al-Manar', Abdullah Shallah succumbed to an illness he was suffering from.

