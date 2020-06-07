Tabriz University among top Asian universities

There are some 40 Iranian universities in this ranking and five of them are among world 100 top universities.

Babol Noshirvani University of Technology (BUT), Sharif University of Technology and Amirkabir University of Technology with 48, 75 and 83 rankings stand in first to third positions.

According to its official website, "the Times Higher Education World University Rankings, founded in 2004, provides the definitive list of the world’s best universities."

Data experts evaluate world-class universities against 13 separate performance indicators, covering the full range of a top university’s essential areas of activity: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

