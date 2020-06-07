Former IRNA chief appointed adviser to Culture Minister

Mohammad-Reza Norouzpour replaced Zia Hashemi who served as IRNA chief for 30 months.

Today, the newly-appointed managing-director of IRNA took office in a ceremony at the news agency's headquarters in Tehran.

The introduction ceremony was attended by Government spokesman Ali Rabiei, Culture Minister Abbas Salehi, Deputy Head of Presidential Office for Political Affairs Fereidoun Vardinejad, Deputy Culture Minister Mohammad Khoddadi, and Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi.

New IRNA chief appointed by the minister of culture had already served as deputy spokesman of the Iranian government and secretary of the Iranian government information office.

7129**2050

