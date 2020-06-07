Good condition of Lake Urmia persists despite rise in rainfall

Farhad Sarkhosh told IRNA that despite the significant increase in water evaporation with the onset of the summer season, "we are witnessing a relatively stable balance in the lake, which indicates the continuity of water inflow into this catchment area and success in the plans of Urmia Lake Rehabilitation Headquarters.

"Now the level of Lake Urmia has reached 1,271 meters and 86 centimeters, which has not changed much compared to last year, despite the significant decrease in rainfall," he added.

Declaring that the volume of water in Lake Urmia has exceeded 5.13 billion cubic meters, he said that the conditions of Lake Urmia is currently favorable compared to recent years, but it should be noted that efforts to revive Azerbaijan's blue jewel continue according to the plan.

Lake Urmia, located between East and West Azarbaijan provinces, was once the largest salt-water lake in the Middle East. It is habitat to many migratory and indigenous animals, including flamingos, pelicans, egrets, and ducks attracting hundreds of tourists every year who had bathed in the water to take advantage of the therapeutic properties of the lake.

Urmia Lake began shrinking in the mid-2000s due to decades of long-standing drought spells and elevated hot summer temperatures. According to international statistics, the lake lost about 80 percent of its waterbed by 2015.

In a coordinated effort to save the lake in 2013, Iran started a joint project with the UN Development Program (UNDP) funded jointly by the Iranian and the Japanese governments. The revival efforts, therefore, focused on redirecting rivers to irrigate farmland, thus avoiding use of water from the lake and the promotion of more sustainable farming methods.

The graphs of the past 30 years show that the lake still has a long way to go to reach its peak. In 2015, the lake had shrunk to 20 percent of its original size.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish