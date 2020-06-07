Some 72 more Iranians die from coronavirus over past 24 hours

He said that 134,349 people out of a total of 171,789 infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) have survived and recovered while a total of 8,291 people have unfortunately lost their lives.

Jahanpour added that 2,364 new infected cases have been detected in the country since yesterday (Saturday).

Over the last 24 hours, 72 people passed away owing to the deadly virus, he further noted.

The Iranian official added that 2,596 cases are in critical condition.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

