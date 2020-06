In his message, Khalid Al Maawali expressed his happiness over Qalibaf's election.

He wished success for his Iranian counterpart and developing bilateral relations in line with mutual interests.

The newly-elected Iranian MPs elected Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf as the Parliament speaker for the first year of the new Parliament.

Qalibaf secured 230 votes out of a total of 264 votes cast to become Majlis speaker.

