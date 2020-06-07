IRNA among important media identities of Iran

Identity matters for nations like Iran which are moving from transition period to new era, Salehi said on Sunday during a ceremony on introducing new Managing Director of IRNA Mohammad Reza Norouzpour.

The more those identities are developed, the more powerful the nation will be, the minister said at the ceremony underway at the IRNA office in Tehran.

IRNA with its 85-year-old record has always been a source of services and development in a different era, the minister noted.

Since its establishment, IRNA has been shining and the country is proud of such news agency, he noted.

Further, the minister appreciated efforts taken by Hashemi during his post as IRNA chief.

Today, media has been integrated with technology, said Salehi calling on media to do their duties well as the enemies today are trying to mount psychological war in order to spread disappointment instead of unity and hope in the national atmosphere of the country.

He further hailed IRNA's efforts to achieve that end.

In the end, the minister hoped IRNA which has always been a pioneer in taking social responsibilities will continue its activities more powerful than before.

New IRNA chief appointed by the minister of culture had already served as deputy spokesman of the Iranian government and secretary of the Iranian government information office.

Norouzpour got his MA in communications science and journalism and his Ph.D. in international relations.

Norouzpour is successor to former IRNA chief Zia Hashemi.

