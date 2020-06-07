New IRNA chief takes office

The introduction ceremony was attended by Government spokesman Ali Rabiei, Culture Minister Abbas Salehi, Vice-President for Political Affairs Fereidoun Vardinejad, Deputy Minister of Culture Mohammad Khoddadi and Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi.

The Minister of Culture appointed Norouzpour as the new IRNA managing-director on Saturday.

Norouzpour replaces Zia Hashemi who served as IRNA chief for 30 months.

Norouzpour has previously served as deputy government spokesman and the director of Government official website.

During the ceremony, Hashemi was also presented a plaque of honor for the services he rendered during his term of office.

