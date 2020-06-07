Iran foreign trade stood at $ 85 billion last year

Mirashrafi said in his statement to the formal session of Parliament that Iran exported 135 million tons of goods and 35 million tons of imports.

Regarding customs measures in support of production, trade facilitation and health promotion, he said: "In the discussion of import, more than 80% of imported goods were intermediate goods, production line machinery, and raw materials, and if we provide facilities for their import, to reduce prices. We helped the producing sector."

