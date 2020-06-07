Health minister opens first phase of major drug production facility

Namaki said at the opening ceremony of the first Middle East drug production town that Iran will soon become the largest producer of pharmaceuticals in the Middle East with the scientific capacity of Iranian scientists and the materials needed to produce pharmaceuticals.

The town is the first integrated drug production complex which operates on 13 hectares with a special design and creation of a central warehouse and customs, modern industrial waste disposal ,central laboratory and the creation of export accelerators in the Middle East.

The first phase of the town includes a full line of acetaminophen production with private investment of $ 5 million, with an annual sale of about 100 billion tomans and an estimated $ 10 million from exports.

3266**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish