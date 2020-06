Nasiri made the remarks at his first press conference after being appointed to the post.

He said that the 70-bed hospital was constructed in Sana’a 16 years ago, but, it was closed due to security considerations after five years of rendering humanitarian services in 2009.

The hospital will reopen soon following the coordination between health officials of Yemen and the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the spokesman said.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish