Qalibaf marks anniversary of ISIS terrorist attack against Majlis

Speaking in the parliament's formal session on Sunday, Qalibaf said today reminds us of terrorist attack on Majlis.

He added that if not, the efforts made by Iranian soldiers and guards, enemy would spare no effort to commit any crime against Iranians.

Although it seemed as a terrorist attack, but, now it is proved that it was backed by intelligence services of US, Israel and some other regional states, he noted.

If they could, they had plan for mass killing of people in Tehran streets, Qalibaf added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian top lawmaker described martyrs of the terrorist attack as national heroes whose blood reminds us of fighting against Wahhabi-Zionist terrorism.

In an apparently coordinated attempt, two terrorist groups attacked mausoleum of the late Imam Khomeini, southern Tehran, and the Iranian Parliament (Majlis) on June 7, 2017, killing 12 people and injuring 42 more.

One of the attackers, reportedly a woman, blew herself up outside the Imam Khomeini shrine.

The terrorist group of Daesh (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the fatal attacks in Tehran.

One of the terrorist was gunned down by the security forces and the other one exploded herself at the mausoleum.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish