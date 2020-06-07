Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 7

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani: Iranians must live with virus ‘for a long time’

President Hassan Rouhani warned Iranians Saturday to prepare to live with the novel coronavirus “for a long time,” as the country gradually rolls back restrictions imposed to curb the outbreak.

- Iran: Preventing transportation of health equipment one of main purposes of sanctions

The head of Iran’s Food and Drug Administration (IFDA), Mohammad-Reza Shanehsaz, said preventing the transportation of medicine and health equipment has been one of the main purposes of sanctions imposed on Iran.

- Zamaninia appointed as Iran's OPEC governor: Agency

Amir Hossein Zamaninia was officially appointed on Saturday as Iran’s OPEC governor, replacing Hossein Kazempour Ardebili who passed away in May, an Iranian oil official told Reuters.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Trump mulls insurrection act as protests swell

Protesters were expected to gather in Washington for a huge demonstration on Saturday as street marches across the United States over the killing of a black man in custody enter a 12th day and authorities move to rein in policing tactics.

- PLO: Zionist regime taking steps towards annexation

Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) on Saturday warned the Zionist regime against taking steps towards the practical annexation of West Bank lands.

- Proposed dates for upcoming Asian Qualifiers announced

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC), in consultation with FIFA, announced the proposed match dates for the remaining matches of Round 2 in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Asian Qualifiers.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Movie theaters, concert halls to resume activities after virus shutdown

President Hassan Rouhani has said that the movie theaters and concert halls will resume activities with 50 percent of their capacity on June 21 after an over three-month-long closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

- It’s difficult but Iran can reach World Cup: Igor Panadic

Former Persepolis coach Igor Panadic says that Iran have a tough task to book a place at the 2022 World Cup but they are capable of winning a place at the prestigious event.

- 150 Iranian trucks enter Turkey as borders reopen

On the first day of reopening land borders between Iran and Turkey after more than three months, 150 Iranian trucks entered Turkey, the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced on Saturday.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Rising liquidity stress tied to borrowing from NDFI, sanctions

In a press release outlining reasons behind the monumental growth in liquidity in recent months, the Central Bank of Iran blamed borrowing from the National Development Fund of Iran and the new US sanctions on oil exports.

- Need to shore up economy amid virus fight

President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday Iran has no choice but to pursue economic goals, as it tries to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

- Tehran stocks gain ground

The benchmark of Tehran Stock Exchange moved to new highs at the start of trading week on Saturday amid renewed investor sentiments toward the market’s future.

