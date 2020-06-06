US has no right under Resolution 2231, Iran's envoys says

"@USAmbUN believes US retains right to initiate snapback of sanctions under UNSCR 2231. WRONG: US cannot be a JCPOA “Participant”, since @realDonaldTrump ceased US participation," he wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday.

"The US—which is in violation of the resolution—has no right to initiate anything under 2231", Takht Ravanchi reiterated.

US permanent representative to the United Nations Kelly Craft confirmed on Friday she had shared a draft UN Security Council resolution with Russia that would extend the arms embargo against Iran indefinitely.

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said last month that Moscow will oppose any US attempts to extend the arms embargo, which expires on October 18, and reimposes UN sanctions on Iran.

Craft told a press briefing that she also shared the draft with the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Estonia and hopes to give the draft to the rest of the 15-member Security Council “pretty soon".

