Iranian envoy wishes success for Iraqi gov’t

In his message, Masjedi congratulated the newly-elected Iraqi ministers by the parliament of Iraq.

He wished for developing Iran-Iraq ties in line with national and Islamic interests.

After some political differences, Iraqi parliament gave vote of confidence to remaining cabinet ministers.

Earlier, Masjedi referred to his meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, saying the Iraqi side has requested help for solving economic challenges.

Referring to the consensus reached inside and outside Iraq with regard to formation of al-Kadhimi’s government, he said that the situation in Iraq will improve.

He noted that during al-Kadhimi’s term, Iraq will face different economic challenges caused by oil price fall, coronavirus outbreak and some political and security problems.

Masjedi went on to say that in his meeting with al-Kadhimi, they stressed developing bilateral relations in political, social, cultural and economic fields, and also reopening borders and pilgrims’ commute.

Masjedi reiterated that Iran and Iraq are more eager to develop bilateral relations.

Thanks to Iraqi side’s need to maintain relations with Iran, the US pressures has so far gone nowhere, the Iranian diplomat said.

