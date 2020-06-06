Armenian city ready to facilitate economic ties with Iranian province

Speaking in a video conference with Mazandaran governor, Ghukasyan said Lori is ready to fulfill Iranian and Armenian businessmen’s demands in line with reinforcing economic ties.

Armenian official vowed for facilitating and accelerating clearance of customs goods for Iranian businessmen.

Investment in Mazandaran is an opportunity for Armenian businessmen, he noted.

He also underlined Mazandaran’s good infrastructures in trade and tourism fields.

We will spare no efforts for satisfying Mazandaran businessmen, Ghukasyan reiterated.

He went on to say that Mazandaran enjoys good garden, food, and dairy products which can fulfil considerable part of Armenian provinces’ needs.

He referred to signing MoU between Mazandaran and Lori, saying we are committed to implementing these MoUs.

The MoU was signed last year aiming to develop economic interactions between Lori and Mazandaran.

