Iran, Brazil discuss ways of boosting agricultural cooperation

Tehran, June 6, IRNA – Iranian Ambassador to Brazil Hossein Gharibi and Brazilian Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, and Supply Tereza Cristina discussed ways to develop cooperation in agriculture and livestock fields.

During the webinar which was held on Saturday, Gharibi referred to the status of agricultural products trade in bilateral relations and underlined Iran's interest in paving the way for long-term economic relations through a comprehensive framework and sustainable and balanced cooperation.

Meanwhile, Tereza Cristina described Iran and Brazil as two friends with a long-standing background of cooperation.

She also expressed readiness for having a trip to Tehran in the post-COVID19 era.

The trade of agricultural products includes most of the bilateral economic relations between Iran and Brazil.

These products consist of corn, soy, press cake, meat, and sugar.

