Survivors of sunken Iranian vessel to return home Sunday

Nader Pasandeh said that due to unfavorable weather conditions, the rescue operation is still underway by Iraqi vessels.

In order to reinforce rescue operations, Iranian and Iraqi governments are maintaining political consultations, he added.

He went on to say that four survivors of the accident are now in the Iranian consulate in Basra.

Earlier on Friday, Iran's charge d'affaires in Baghdad Mousa Alizadeh-Tabatabaei said that the storm and harsh weather conditions could be the cause of the sinking of an Iranian vessel in Iraqi waters.

An Iranian cargo ship called ‘Behbahan’ sank in Iraq’s waters; Behbahan's cargo ship was heading to Umm Qasr Port from Khorramshahr port city in southwest Iran when the incident occurred, the official added.

The vessel was loaded with construction and ceramic materials.

