President Rouhani congratulates Sweden Nat’l Day

President Rouhani expressed the hope that the two sides would witness the development of peace and stability.
The Iranian president also wished prosperity and success for the people of Sweden.
Tehran, June 6, IRNA – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday sent a congratulatory message to the King of Sweden Carl Gustaf XVI on the occasion of that country's National Day.
